Police: Robbers targeting people leaving South Side ATM

Police are warning residents about two recent robberies near an ATM on the South Side.

Both times, one or more robbers walked up to people who withdrew money ATM, and forcibly took their cash before running away, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The hold-ups happened in the 100 bock of West Garfield, first about 1:15 p.m. on June 2 and again at 12:39 p.m. on June 3, police said.

The robbers are described as black men between 19 and 23 with dreadlocks, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8 and weighing between 140 and 180 pounds, police said. One had neck tattoos. A female might have helped in at least one of the robberies.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.