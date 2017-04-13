Man tries to abduct child from South Chicago park

Surveillance photo of the suspect who tried to abduct a child from a South Chicago park. | Chicago Police

A man tried to abduct a child who was playing with other children in a South Chicago neighborhood park Sunday evening.

About 5 p.m., a group of children were playing in Bessemer Park in the 8900 block of South Muskegon when the man grabbed one of them, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The man tried to run away with the child, but the youngster was able to break free and run to safety, police said.

The suspect was described as a man between 20 and 30, 150-160 pounds with brown eyes, a short black twist hairstyle and light complexion, police said. He was wearing a red baseball cap, gray sweater and gray pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.