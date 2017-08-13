Police searching for armed men who broke into Tinley Park home

Police are searching for three armed men who broke into a home late Saturday in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Just before midnight, three men armed with handguns broke into a single-family home through an open garage door and demanded cell phones, electronics and cash from the people inside, according to Tinley Park police. It was not immediately known whether the men made off with any property.

After locking the homeowners and several guests in the basement, the men drove off, police said. Three people were treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries.

The suspects were described as a white man and two black men, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 25, police said.

Anyone with information should call Tinley Park police at (708) 444-5300.