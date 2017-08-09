Police seeking information about two shooting incidents in Aurora

Police are looking for information about a pair of shootings over the past week in west suburban Aurora.

Most recently, a 26-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife were standing outside their home about 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of front Street when a man walked up, pulled out a handgun and opened fire, according to a statement from Aurora police.

The woman ran into the house when she saw the gun, while the man “hit the ground to avoid being struck,” police said. The suspect, a 5-foot-8 man wearing a mask and dark clothing, then ran away. No injuries were reported.

About 10:50 p.m. Saturday, police were called about shots fired and multiple people fleeing near Pearl and Melrose, police said. They arrived to find three cars on the street that had been hit by gunfire.

Witnesses described a red minivan leaving the area, and Montgomery police found that minivan abandoned at Railroad and Mill streets a short time later, police said. There were several bullet holes in the van, but no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.