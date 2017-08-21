Police: Shots fired at CPD vehicle during traffic stop, no one struck

An Chicago Police officer’s vehicle was fired upon during a traffic stop Monday night in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop about 8:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Rhodes when an unknown offender on foot fired shots in their direction before running away, according to the Chicago Police. It was not known whether the shooter had a connection to the vehicle in the traffic stop.

No one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.