Police: Tollway worker fatally struck by vehicle on I-294

A tollway worker was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday afternoon on I-294 near south suburban Alsip, according to Illinois State Police.

At 12:23 p.m., the worker was struck by a vehicle on southbound I-294 near milepost 11.75, police said.

The worker, whose name has not yet been released, was killed, police said. Additional details weren’t immediately available.