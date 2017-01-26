Police warn of apartment burglaries in Logan Square

Police are warning residents on the Northwest Side that five apartments in one block were burglarized within 90 minutes on the same day earlier this month and a sixth burglary was reported two blocks away in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The burglaries were reported while victims were away or at work, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The suspects broke in through the front or rear doors, which have shown signs of prying, but some victims may have left their doors unlocked.

Five incidents were reported between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 2800 block of North Sawyer, four of them in the same building, police said. A sixth burglary happened at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 2600 block of North Sawyer.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.