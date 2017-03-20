Police warn of armed robberies in Auburn Gresham

Police are warning residents of armed robberies in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side that happened this month.

A single robber displayed a weapon and demanded property from the victims, according to the alert from Chicago Police.

The robber is described as a 5-foot-5 to 6-foot black male between 15 and 20 years old and weighing 140 to 180 pounds, police said.

The robberies happened:

about 9 a.m. March 12 in the 1800 block of West 79th Street;

about 7:45 a.m. March 13 in the 7900 block of South Wood; and

about 1:46 p.m. March 17 in the 8000 block of South Wood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.