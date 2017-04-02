Police warn of home burglaries in Lake View

Several people have burglarized homes over the past two months in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

In each incident, the burglars forced their way into the home, or entered through a door or window and removed property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

In one burglary, at 4:15 a.m. Jan. 24 in the 3500 block of North Fremont, the suspect was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, 160 and 180 pounds and wearing a yellow reflective vest, police said.

In another burglary, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 1200 block of West Addison, two suspects were described as black males between 170 and 180 pounds. One of them wore a red hooded sweatshirt, police said. A suspect in a third burglary at 5:50 a.m. Feb. 3 in the 1100 block of West Newport was described as a black male wearing a large khaki jacket.

Additional burglaries in the area happened:

between 1:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 1100 block of West Roscoe;

between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the 3300 North Lakewood; and

between 8 a.m. and 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the 1000 block of West Newport.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact the Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.