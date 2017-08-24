Police warn of home burglaries in Woodlawn, Park Manor

Police are warning homeowners about a string of recent residential burglaries in the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into homes through a front or rear door and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• about 10:30 a.m. July 26 in the 6600 block of South Kimbark Avenue;

• about 7 p.m. July 27 in the 6500 block of South Minerva Avenue;

• about 1 a.m. August 1 in the 700 block of East 69th Place;

• at 12:01 a.m. August 2 in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue;

• about 3:30 a.m. August 7 in the 6600 block of South Maryland Avenue;

• about 6 a.m. August 7 in the 600 block of East 69th Street;

• about noon August 7 in the 1500 block of East Marquette Road;

• about 1:50 a.m. August 8 in the 6500 block of South Rhodes Avenue; and

• about 7 a.m. August 9 in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue.

Anyone with information on the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.