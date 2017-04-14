Police warn of North Side garage burglaries

Police are warning residents of a series of garage burglaries over the last month in the Lake View and North Center neighborhoods.

At least one person broke into garages and stole bicycles, according to an alert from the Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• About 9 a.m. March 17 in the 2000 block of West Warner;

• between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. March 22 in the 3700 block of North Hermitage;

• between 6 p.m. March 30 and 5 a.m. March 31 in the 4000 North Western;

• between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Henderson;

• between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 3100 block of North Orchard; and

• between 9 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of North Greenview.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.