Police: Woman killed in Tri-State Tollway crash

A woman was killed in a crash involving two semi trucks late Sunday on the Tri-State Tollway near south suburban East Hazel Crest, police said.

About 11:15 p.m., the woman was a passenger in a black 2017 Ford SUV traveling north on I-294 on the ramp to I-80 westbound, when the driver of the SUV tried to pass a semi truck by driving on the right shoulder, according to Illinois State Police.

The SUV lost control, struck the wall and then struck the semi it was attempting to pass, police said. The vehicle then continued past the semi and rear-ended another semi truck.

The woman, thought to be in her late 40s, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed a fatality from the crash, but did not immediately provide details.

The driver of the SUV, a man whose exact age was not known, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also taken to Christ Medical Center, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The ramp from northbound I-294 to westbound I-80 was temporarily closed to traffic while police investigated. All lanes were open by about 4 a.m.