WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has reacted to what he’s calling “a major Nuclear Test” by North Korea — branding the North “a rogue nation” whose “words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous” to the United States.
North Korea says it has conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date — and claiming a “perfect success.”
Trump tweets that North Korea “has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.”
China is by far the North’s biggest trading partner.