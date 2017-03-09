President Trump calls North Korea ‘rogue nation,’ threat

President Donald Trump says North Korea's 'words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous' to US. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has reacted to what he’s calling “a major Nuclear Test” by North Korea — branding the North “a rogue nation” whose “words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous” to the United States.

North Korea says it has conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date — and claiming a “perfect success.”

Trump tweets that North Korea “has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.”

China is by far the North’s biggest trading partner.

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017