COPA opens investigation into CPD use of force at pro-Palestinian protest near Art Institute

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has opened a preliminary investigation into excessive force complaints against Chicago police officers at a pro-Palestinian protest near the Art Institute of Chicago on Saturday, officials confirmed.
COPA opened a preliminary investigation to determine whether it or the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs will take over the inquiry into officer conduct.
The Chicago Police Department said COPA had its “full cooperation” for the investigation but didn’t comment further.
A Sun-Times reporter captured video Saturday of police and protesters pushing and shoving as police attempt to move protesters from West Monroe Street back onto the sidewalk of South Michigan Avenue.
The video, posted to X, formally known as Twitter, shows one officer pushing a protester in the head with his open hand and then doing the same to another protester.
Use of force guidelines for CPD require members to only use force that’s “objectively reasonable, necessary, and proportional in order to ensure the safety of a member or third person, stop an attack, make an arrest, control a subject, or prevent escape.”
This occurred a few hours before police cleared the encampment, arresting 68 people related to trespassing charges at the request of the museum.
The People’s Art Institute, one of the groups that put together the encampment, said at least five protesters, including two who were arrested, were taken to hospitals after police swept the encampment.
They accused law enforcement of yanking people’s hair, strangling and hitting people with batons and metal fences at the protest outside the gate, in addition to hitting, elbowing and slamming protesters to the ground, in addition to stepping on them during the arrests.
“Unnecessary violence and aggression were the norm,” the group said in a statement Monday. “Many people who were arrested were injured, and two arrested students needed to be taken to the ER.”
In a statement, the police department said officers spent more than two hours negotiating with demonstrators to clear the area without arrests.
“During multiple rounds of negotiations, SAIC student protesters were promised amnesty from academic sanction and trespassing charges if they agreed to relocate. The School also agreed to meet with a student group to discuss their demands,” the museum spokesperson said.
But organizers say SAIC Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Martin Berger initially gave them until 6 a.m. Sunday to consider this offer for relocation.
Student liaisons from the People’s Art Institute say they asked for the deadline to be moved to 10 a.m. and Berger informed them that “he would see what he could do.”
At 3:30 p.m., members of the People’s Art Institute say they met to discuss the proposal. But 30 minutes later, organizers said Berger rejected the 10 a.m. deadline, rescinded the prior offer of 6 a.m., and announced the SWAT team would be entering the garden within 7 minutes.
On Friday, Mayor Brandon Johnson and CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said they didn’t want to unnecessarily escalate any protests by having police interfere and deferred decisions to the owners of the property where protests take place.
“Individuals on [the Art Institute’s] private property, they wanted them removed,” Johnson said at an unrelated news conference Monday. “When AIC made that request, obviously the police department reacted. Look, my ultimate desire and goal is to ensure that fundamental rights are protected and we’re working to keep people safe, and that was accomplished.”
It also comes as the city prepares to see a large number of protesters ahead of the Democratic National Convention, including new policies such as one regarding mass arrests the department is calling “coordinated multiple arrests” — prompting some civil liberties groups to say the city isn’t prepared for August.
Last month the City Council approved a $750,000 settlement for a man whose leg was broken and ACL torn when he was allegedly clubbed by police during the demonstrations after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. In March, the city approved $52.75 million in settlements tied to police abuse and wrongdoing, including a $45 million settlement for a then-15-year-old boy who suffered a traumatic brain injury after an unauthorized police chase.
Contributing: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere
