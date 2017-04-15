Robbers targeting cabdrivers on North Side: Police

Cabdrivers were targeted in three armed robberies on Friday and Saturday in the Bucktown, Avondale and Wrigleyville neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, the robber flagged down a cabdriver and requested a ride, according to Chicago Police.

As they approached their destination, the robber pulled out a weapon and demanded money, police said. In two incidents, the robber used what was believed to be a handgun, holding it to victim’s head while demanding money. In the other incident, the robber used a large knife.

The first robbery happened at 1:25 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Webster Avenue in the Bucktown neighborhood, police said. Another was reported between 3 a.m. and 3:20 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of West Melrose Street in the Avondale neighborhood. The most recent incident happened at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of North Clark Street in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

The robber was described as a Hispanic male, 150 to 160 pounds, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, clean-shaven, wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.