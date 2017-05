Rollover crash on ramp from I-294 to I-88 causing delays

A rollover crash is causing backups Tuesday morning on I-294 and I-88 near west suburban Proviso Township.

A commercial motor vehicle rolled off the road on the ramp from northbound I-294 to westbound I-88 at 8:36 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

No life-threatening injuries were reported, but there are major delays in the area, police said.