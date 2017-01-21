Saturday’s ‘rare’ warm weather comes close, but misses record

On Saturday, Chicago got a welcome, if rare, warm January day in a month normally associated with bitter cold.

Temperatures hit 59 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, missing a record of 62 degrees set on Jan. 21, 1908, according to Gino Izzi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville. The last time Chicago recorded a 60-degree day in this month was on Jan. 29, 2013.

A temperature of 60 degrees was reported at Midway Airport, but an official high temperature was not yet available.

“It’s just a normal fluctuation in the weather,” Izzi said. “But it is rare. On average we only get a 60-degree day in January about once every five years.”

Temperatures were expected to drop into the low 40s Saturday night, which could bring back widespread, heavy fog until 9 a.m. Sunday.

A high of 44 was forecast for Sunday.