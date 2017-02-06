Search resumes for man who jumped into Fox River in Algonquin

Authorities are searching for a man who jumped into the Fox River on Thursday night in northwest suburban Algonquin.

A fisherman saw the man leap into the water about 9 p.m. near Route 62 and North River Road, according to the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District.

Strong currents might have swept the man over a dam near that juncture of the river, fire officials said.

Dive teams searched the area until about midnight to no avail, officials said. They were preparing to resume searching about 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Algonquin police could not immediately be reached for more details.