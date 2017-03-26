Semi driver seriously injured in Kennedy crash on Northwest Side

A semi driver was seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side.

The crash happened at 8:08 a.m. on the I-90 overpass at Kimball Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The semi truck crashed and the cab ended up falling off the overpass, according to the fire department. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, a man whose age wasn’t immediately available, was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The fire department issued a hazardous materials response because it was unknown was the semi was carrying.