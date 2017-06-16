Semi strikes NW Indiana overpass after driver forgets to lower trailer

A semi hit a bridge overpass late Thursday in northwest Indiana after the driver forgot to lower its trailer, causing extensive closures overnight on I-94.

The 59-year-old man driving the 2009 Kenworth semi had just dropped off a load of asphalt about 11:35 p.m. at a construction zone on I-94 near the County Road 900 N overpass, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

He forgot to lower the trailer before driving off in the westbound lanes, and the raised trailer struck the overpass and overturned, police said. The cab stayed upright.

The man was taken to Saint Anthony’s Hospital for complaints of pain after the crash, according to police. He was cited for operating an unsafe vehicle.

All westbound lanes except for the inner shoulder were closed to traffic overnight, but all lanes have since been reopened, police said. The Indiana Department of Transportation was notified to inspect the bridge.