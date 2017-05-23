Senate Dems try to go it alone on budget, again

A week after failing to implement a spending plan without Republican support, Illinois Senate Democrats on Tuesday plan to try to go it alone again on a budget and a revenue package that includes an income tax hike.

The sense of urgency is paramount amid the budget impasse and with just eight days before the end of the legislative session. And the measures must still clear a giant hurdle in the Illinois House.

But missing in action is an agreed upon property tax freeze — a major sticking point in negotiations, and an issue Gov. Bruce Rauner has said he needs to sign off on a budget.

And a key Republican senator involved in negotiations said he wasn’t anticipating another push to vote: “It surprised me because as of yesterday they had agree to have another budget meeting today,” State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, said on Tuesday. “I really am a little taken aback. But you know they control the chamber.”

Brady noted Republicans asked for a response about property tax freeze and workers’ compensation changes last week and hadn’t heard back.

“We were very close on all the business and job reforms. Just a little bit apart. We made them a counter last week to which they haven’t responded,” Brady said. “You can interpret the lack of a response any way you want.”

An amendment to an appropriations bill which would spend $37.3 billion was filed Monday night. Senate Democrats say the overall budget plan was “adjusted” to try to get three additional votes needed for Senate approval. A budget implementation bill which would have authorized spending — and included some cuts — failed last week by three votes, with 27 Democrats voting yes. Republicans last week didn’t support the measure because they wanted to further negotiate on taxes. A revenue bill wasn’t called after that vote failed because the three — the spending plan, cuts and revenue — were intended to be passed together.

The Senate budget plan includes $37.3 billion in spending from the state’s General Revenue Fund, which Democrats noted in a committee on Tuesday morning matches Rauner’s spending proposal. The Senate budget plan includes a mix of cuts and revenue to create a balanced budget. And it removes $405 million in cuts to Medicaid, which was still included in last week’s plan.

It includes $3 billion in cuts, including 5 percent across the board cuts to nearly all state programs and agencies.

“When the Republicans were not willing to join in the budget, you saw that we were not able to pass the BIMP (budget implementation) bill enabling all those cuts with Democrats alone. So we are now going to do this and see whether we can get this passed,” State Sen. Heather Steans, D-Chicago, said in committee. “We believe that it is a balanced budget. The way we were able to accomplish this is debt service payments are taken out of this and that had not been proposed in that had not been proposed in the governor’s budget either.”

There was some criticism from Republicans about spending for pre-school through high school education, including whether Chicago Public School would get extra funding. Steans said the state would pick up the normal costs but noted it’s not yet full pension parity.

“This is a step towards pension parity,” Steans said.

And State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Champaign, questioned the inclusion of $435 million in projected savings to group health insurance for state employees, which could change depending on collective bargaining negotiations with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

“Are we sure this is ready for prime time?” Rose asked during committee.

Steans countered with the ticking clock, and frustration over the lack of Republican support.

“I understand you guys are not used to actually having to get on board and actually get yourselves involved on a budget bill,” Steans said. “…We’re going to keep moving here because it is May 23.”

Senators will discuss changes to the revenue package — which decreased from $5.75 billion to $5.5 billion since last week — at a committee later Tuesday.

The bill includes $5.5 billion in revenue — increasing the personal income tax to 4.95 percent from the current 3.75 percent. That would generate $4.453 billion annually.

There’s also a bump in the corporate income tax to 7 percent from 5.25 percent which is expected to generate $514 million annually.

The plan also eliminates three corporate tax loopholes worth a combined $125 million a year. The sales tax on services which would generate $55 billion include taxes on laundry and dry-cleaning; storage of cars; boats and property; pest control; private detective; alarm and security services; and personal care, including tattoos and piercing.

Cable, satellite and streaming services will be taxed through a franchise tax, not a sales tax.

The Senate planned to take up votes on the measures Tuesday afternoon.