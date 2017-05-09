Police are warning store owners about a string of business burglaries last month in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

In each break-in, someone entered a business by breaking a front window or prying open a door, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred at:

  • 3 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 8100 block of South Ashland;
  • 2:38 a.m. Aug. 27 in the 7600 block of South Ashland;
  • 9:39 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 7800 block of South Ashland;
  • 9:15 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 8100 block of South Ashland;
  • 12:35 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 7600 block of South Ashland;
  • 3:58 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 1800 block of West 79th St.; and
  • 7:47 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 7900 block of South Vincennes.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.