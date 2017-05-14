Set of residential burglaries hits Northwest Side

A set of residential burglaries since the beginning of May has hit the Albany Park and Kilbourn Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

The most recent burglary happened between 7:10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of West Bell Plaine Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Two more burglaries were reported:

Between 11 a.m and 5 p.m. May 2 in the 4200 block of North Spaulding Avenue

Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. May 8 in the 3200 block of North Karlove Avenue

In each incident, a person forcibly entered an apartment through a first floor window and took property, police said.

There was no description of an offender.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.