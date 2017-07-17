Several catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on Northwest Side

Several catalytic converters were stolen from parked vehicles on the Northwest Side in July, police said.

The vehicles were legally parked on public streets when the converters were removed and stolen, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

about 7 a.m. June 27 in the 4700 block of North Kelso Avenue;

between 8 p.m. July 11 and 8 a.m. July 12 in the 4100 block of North Lawndale Avenue;

between 8 p.m. July 11 and 7:30 a.m. July 12 in the 3800 block of North Bernard Street;

between 10 p.m. July 11 and 4:20 a.m. July 12 in the 5400 block of North Bernard Street;

about 8 a.m. July 12 in the 5000 block of North Drake Avenue;

between 6:45 p.m. July 12 and 8:30 a.m. July 13 in the 4000 block of North Avers Avenue;

between midnight July 12 and 8 a.m. July 13 in the 5200 block of North Bernard Street;

between 3 p.m. and midnight July 14 in the 4900 block of North Lawndale; and

between 9 p.m. July 11 and 1 p.m. July 15 in the 3600 block of West Leland Avenue.

A description of the suspects was unavailable, police said.

Anyone with information on the thefts should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.