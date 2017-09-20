Shedd Aquarium to unveil new ‘Washed Ashore’ exhibit on Saturday

The clown fish is in the basement of the Shedd Aquarium. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

Shedd Aquarium’s new exhibit displays just how much plastic and waste pollutes oceans, lakes and rivers.

The Shedd Aquarium will officially unveil the first of three installments of its newest exhibit, “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea,” on Saturday. The ten sculptures that are on display throughout the aquarium are made up entirely out of recovered debris found on beaches.

Sheryl Mull, the senior vice president of conservation partnerships and programs for Shedd, said the exhibits main goal aims to open visitors’ eyes about water pollution and spark conversations about how they can do their part to prevent it.

“Humans are the problem, but we’re also the solution,” Mull said, adding that scientists predict if we don’t take action to limit and prevent plastic pollution, the amount of plastic in the oceans will exceed the amount of fish pound-for-pound by 2050.

Plastic bottles, toothbrushes and flip flops are just some of the recovered garbage that has been transformed into various life-sized aquatic animals, including a river otter, clown fish and a seahorse.

Angela Haseltine Pozzi, the artistic director and lead artist for Washed Ashore, started her artistic project after her husband suddenly passed away.

“I went to the ocean for healing, but found an ocean that needed healing,” Haseltine Pozzi said.

Haseltine Pozzi said she hopes her “beautiful and horrendous” artworks will “wake people up.”

“Our mission is to build an exhibit with aesthetically powerful art to educate a global audience about the dangers of plastic pollution in our oceans and waterways, including lakes and to spark positive changes in consumer habits,” she said.

Washed Ashore has made more than 70 sculptures over the past seven years like the ones on display at the Shedd. Haseltine Pozzie said the nonprofit organization has collected 21 tons of plastic along the West Coast and has worked with more than 10,000 volunteers, who helped stitch the plastic and debris together to make the pieces.

The Shedd doesn’t just talk-the-talk when it comes to committing to plastic-use reduction. Mull said the aquarium replaced its plastic bags with reusable totes. She also said they’re no longer using plastic condiment containers and straws with the aquarium’s “Shedd the Straw” initiative.

The exhibit will be on display for the next year. The collection will add six pieces in November and then finish it with three more large sculptures that will be on display outside next spring.