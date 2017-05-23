Six violent robberies reported in Greater Grand Crossing

Police are warning South Side residents after six violent robberies were reported in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood in the last two weeks.

Between one and three men pull out firearms and demand property from victims, or use force to take victims’ property without a weapon, according to a community alert from the Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

at 3:45 a.m. May 9 in the 7900 block of South Wabash;

at 3:15 a.m. May 12 in the 7500 block of South Harvard;

at 3:35 a.m. May 17 in the 7900 block of South Indiana;

at 5:19 a.m. May 17 in the 7900 block of South Lafayette;

at 11 a.m. May 19 in the 7900 block of South State; and

at 3:30 a.m. May 22 in the 7500 block of South Perry.

The suspects are described as black men between 19 and 28, 5-foot-4 to 6-foot-3, and 150-200 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.