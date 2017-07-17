Stateville inmate dies at Chicago hospital

A Stateville Correctional Center inmate died Sunday afternoon at a Chicago hospital.

Dewayne Keenan, 57, died at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Nicole Wilson.

Keenan was on medical furlough from the prison in southwest suburban Crest Hill, where he was serving a 14-year sentence for aggravated DUI and driving on a revoked or suspended license, according to IDOC records. He had been in prison since Dec. 4, 2014.

Keenan had previously served sentences for reckless driving, DUI, theft and burglary, according to IDOC records.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.