Stolen SUV used to break into car dealership in Goose Island

A stolen SUV was used to break into an auto dealership late Sunday in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side.

At least one suspect used a stolen Ford Expedition to breach the dealership’s security fence about 11:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Cherry, according to Chicago Police.

It was not immediately known if any property or vehicles were stolen from the dealership, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating the incident.