String of business burglaries reported on Northwest Side

Police are warning business owners about a series of recent commercial burglaries on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the suspect broke into a business through a window or door and stole various items, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

between 9 p.m. and 9:40 a.m. May 15-17 in the 5900 block of West Diversey;

about 11:30 p.m. May 16 in the 6100 block of West Diversey;

about 6:30 a.m. May 17 in the 6000 block of West Diversey;

between 6 p.m. and 7 am. May 19-20 in the 5400 block of West Diversey; and

at 12:47 a.m. May 27 in the 2800 block of North Cicero.

Anyone with information on the business burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.