Suicidal woman reported missing from Montclare

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suicidal woman who was last seen Saturday in the Montclare neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Joanna Lopez, 28, went missing from the 3000 block of North Natoma, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She was last seen driving a 2005 blue Dodge van with Illinois license plate #H597042.

Lopez is described as a 5-foot-2, 125-pound Hispanic woman with a medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She has a scar on her nose.

Lopez was last seen wearing a one-piece black romper with flowers and black booties.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.