Taxi driver shot in East Garfield Park

A taxi driver was shot early Wednesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 58-year-old was picking up a passenger at 1:04 a.m. in the 700 block of North Avers when someone shot the driver in the chest, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.