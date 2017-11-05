Texts, emails won’t be admissible in Melodie Gliniewicz trial

Melodie Gliniewicz, the wife of late Fox Lake police officer Lt. Joe Gliniewicz, wipes away tears during a vigil for her husband in 2015 in Fox Lake. It eventually was determined that Joe Gliniewicz was under investigation and took his own life. | Scott Olson/Getty Images file photo

Text and email messages between disgraced Fox Lake police Lt. Joseph Gliniewicz and his wife will not be admissible in court when she goes trial on charges she helped him steal thousands from a police Explorer youth program, a Lake County judge ruled Thursday.

The decision puts a tougher burden on county prosecutors, who allege Melodie Gliniewicz took part in her deceased husband’s scheme to embezzle funds from the bank accounts of Fox Lake Police Explorer Post 300.

Melodie Gliniewicz, 52, of Antioch Township, faces charges of unlawful use of charitable funds, conspiracy, and money laundering stemming from the allegations. She has pleaded not guilty.

