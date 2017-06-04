Thomas Vranas wants probation for role in CPS bribery scandal

Thomas Vranasis shown arriving for his arraignment in federal court last year. | Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Thomas Vranas asked a judge Thursday to sentence him to probation for his role in a bribery scandal that enmeshed the Chicago Public Schools and cost former CPS CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett her job and led to her corruption conviction.

Vranas, 36, pleaded guilty in exchange for a reduced prison sentence.

But in a 73-page sentencing memo filed in federal court in Chicago, his attorneys said three years of probation would be a sufficient punishment, saying he was only a supporting figure in the scheme.

Vranas is set to be sentenced on April 28 — the same day as Byrd-Bennett.