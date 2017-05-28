Tinley Park man killed, wife wounded in attack on church bus in Egypt

Relatives of Coptic Christians who were killed during a bus attack surround their coffins during their funeral service at Abu Garnous Cathedral in Minya, Egypt. | AP Photo

At least two Tinley Park residents are among the victims of an attack Friday by Islamic militants on a bus taking Christians to a remote desert monastery in Egypt.

Mohsen Morkous on Tinley Park died when the bus full of pilgrims was fired upon, Tinley Park Mayor Jacob C. Vandenberg said Sunday.

Morkous’ wife, Samia Ibrahim, was wounded in the attack and is recovering in a hospital, Vandenberg said.

“It’s unfortunate they are victims of this senseless violence and killing,” Vandenberg said. “We’ll be reaching out to their family and the town grieves for their loss. They have our full support.’

Vandenberg said he had information about only Morkous and his wife.

WLS-TV reported seven of Morkous’ relatives were also killed.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 29 people.

Video interviews with survivors of a deadly attack paint a picture of untold horror, with children hiding under their seats to escape gunfire. The videos surfaced on social media networks on Sunday.

It was the fourth attack against Christians in Egypt since December to be claimed by the IS. The string of attacks have killed more than 100 and injured scores.

One survivor, a small boy who seemed to be about 6, said his mother pushed him under her seat and covered him with a bag. A young woman speaking from her hospital bed said the assailants ordered the women to surrender their jewelry and money before they opened fire, killing the men first and then some of the women.

The woman said the gunmen were masked and wore military uniforms.

Bishop Makarios, the top Coptic Orthodox cleric in Minya, the province where the attack took place, said the assailants told Christian men they ordered off the bus they would spare their lives if they converted to Islam.

“They chose death,” said Makarios, who has been an outspoken critic of the government’s handling of anti-Christian violence in Minya, where Christians account for more than 35 percent of the population, the highest anywhere in Egypt.

“We take pride to die while holding on to our faith,” he said in a television interview aired late Saturday.

Makarios confirmed that the assailants stole the women’s jewelry and his contention that the men were ordered off the bus before being killed was also confirmed by a video clip purportedly in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. This video showed at least four or five bodies of adult men lying on the desert sand next to the bus; women and other men screamed and cried as they stood or squatted next to the bodies.

Egypt responded to the attack with a wave of airstrikes against suspected militant bases where the military said the perpetrators trained. A manhunt for the assailants in the vast deserts to the west of the site of the attack has so far yielded no arrests.

CONTRIBUTING: AP