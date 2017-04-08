Tires, rims being stolen from cars in Metra parking lots on South Side

Metra Police are warning commuters about vehicle thefts and vandalism to cars parked at stations on the Electric and South Shore lines on the South Side.

Several recent indidents have been reported, the most recent at the Kensington/115th St., 93rd Street/South Chicago and Hegewisch stations, in which tires and rims were stolen from multiple vehicles, according to the commuter rail agency.

“We are asking our customers and members of the public for their assistance not only with identifying those responsible for these crimes but also with preventing future occurrences,” Metra Chief of Police Joseph Perez said in a statement.

Metra Police, Chicago Police and other law enforcement agencies have “stepped up patrols of all lots in the areas where the problems have occurred,” Metra said.

Customers or residents who have been victimized, or anyone with information about thefts or other suspicious behavior near stations should call Metra Police at (312) 322-2800.

Commuters are also warned to not leave valuables in plain view, even in locked cars, but instead take them with or lock them in the trunk. Wheel locks are also recommended.