President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to lament the removal of Confederate monuments.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” Trump tweeted. “You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish!”

It was a similar line of reasoning to one the president had floated in an impromptu press conference Tuesday in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Trump’s remarks at that press conference were widely condemned, including by many in his own party.