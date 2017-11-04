Two armed robberies reported in West Pullman

Police are searching for a man who robbed two people at gunpoint in the last month in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The suspect approached both victims while armed with a weapon and demanded their property, then took off in a dark minivan, according to a community alert from Area South detectives.

The robberies happened at 5:50 a.m. March 23 in the 500 block of West 129th Place; and 6:10 a.m. April 7 in the 12100 block of South Harvard, police said.

The suspect was described as a black man between 30 and 40, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot, and 160-180 pounds with medium complexion. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (312) 747-8273.