Two injured in Englewood house fire

Two people were injured in a fire Monday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Crews responded at 9:22 a.m. to the blaze in the basement and first floor of a two-story home in the 7100 block of South Emerald, according to Fire Media Affairs.

One person in serious-to-critical condition and another in fair-to-serious condition were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, according to Fire Media. Their ages and genders weren’t immediately available.

The fire was extinguished about half an hour later. The Office of Fire Investigation was called to the scene.