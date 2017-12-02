Two killed in head-on crash between ATV, dirtbike in Kirkland

Two men were killed in a head-on crash between an ATV and a dirtbike Saturday night in rural DeKalb County.

The 2002 Honda ATV and 1997 Yamaha dirtbike crashed head-on in the 4700 block of Cherry Valley Road in Kirkland at 7:37 p.m., according to the DeKalb County sheriff’s office.

Dakota M. Sikula, 21, was driving the ATV eastbound with the lights on and Douglas W. Wallace Jr., 21, was driving the dirtbike westbound with the lights off when they collided, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Sikula, of Hampshire, and Wallace, of Kirkland, were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The DeKalb County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating.