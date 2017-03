Two men shot in West Englewood

Two men were shot Friday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 3:20 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot in the torso and an 18-year-old was shot in the stomach in the 1700 block of West 72nd Street, according to Chicago Police.

Both men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The 19-year-old was in critical condition, while the 18-year-old was in fair condition, according to police.