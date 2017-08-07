Unclaimed $300K lottery ticket sold at Arlington Heights newsstand

A northwest suburban Arlington Heights newsstand sold a winning $300,000 ticket for Thursday’s Lucky Day Lotto drawing, but no one has claimed the prize.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was bought at a Gateway Newstand at 45 W. Northwest Highway, according to the Illinois Lottery. It matched all five numbers in Thursday’s midday drawing.

The newsstand will receiver $3,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

The person who bought the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit an Illinois Lottery Prize Center, according to lottery officials. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.