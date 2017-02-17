Waukegan pawnshop robbed at gunpoint

A pawnshop was robbed at gunpoint Thursday evening in north suburban Waukegan.

Authorities were called at 7:20 p.m. for reports of the armed robbery at Family Jewelry & Loan at 422 N. Green Bay Rd., according to a statement from Waukegan police. A male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash, before running away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants and dark coat with a scarf covering his face, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Waukegan police tip line at (847) 360-9001.