Wolf Road closing in Orland Park for Metra crossing repairs

Wolf Road will be fully closed at the Metra railroad crossing in southwest suburban Orland Park beginning Wednesday.

The closure between Southwest Highway and 179th Street will start Wednesday and last until April 28, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Northbound Wolf traffic will be redirected to the west on 179th and northeast on Illinois 6, IDOT said. Southbound Wolf traffic will take the reverse route.

Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.