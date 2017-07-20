Woman, 25, reported missing from Logan Square

Police are searching for a woman who was last seen Monday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Amanda Lindsey, 25, was last seen about 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Wabansia and Francisco avenues, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She may be in the area of 79th and Cottage Grove.

Lindsey is described as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound black woman with medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She has had “suicidal thoughts” in the past.

Anyone with information should call the Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.