Woman, 62, dies after being struck by vehicle on West Side

A 62-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle near the Garfield Park Conservatory on the West Side.

Gail Sheperis was crossing the street in the crosswalk in the 300 block of North Central Park Avenue at 7:36 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sheperis, of the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died at 10:10 p.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

The vehicle that struck her sped off after the crash, police said. No one was in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.