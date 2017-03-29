Woman charged with DUI after Homewood crash

A woman was charged with DUI after driving off the road and crashing her vehicle early Wednesday in south suburban Homewood.

Trammella Brooks, 41, was driving north in the 17900 block of Governors Highway at 1:40 a.m. when she drove off the road, and struck a tree and concrete stairs at the front of a building, according to Homewood police.

Brooks, a Homewood resident, was taken to a hospital, police said.

She was charged with DUI; and cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and operation of an uninsured vehicle.