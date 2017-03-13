Woman critically injured in crash with semi truck near Minooka

A woman was critically injured in a crash with a semi truck Monday morning near far southwest suburban Minooka.

The crash happened about 8:55 a.m. at Route 52 and Grove Road, according to Illinois State Police District 5.

A 1998 Ford Expedition was stopped at the stop sign while heading north on Grove Road and a 1996 Mack truck was heading east on Route 52 when the Ford entered the intersection in front of the semi, according to police. The front of the semi struck the driver’s side of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford, a 28-year-old Ottawa woman, and her two passengers were taken to hospitals, police said. The woman remains in critical condition.

The semi driver, a 51-year-old Joliet man, refused medical treatment, police said.

The Ford driver was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.