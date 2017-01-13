Woman grazed by bullet in Gresham drive-by shooting

A woman suffered a graze wound in a shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood on Thursday night.



About 8 p.m., the 27-year-old was a passenger in a car driving through the 8400 block of South Hoyne when several shots were fired from a nearby silver Dodge Caravan, according to Chicago Police.



One of the bullets hit the car and grazed the woman on her left ear, police said. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, in good condition.



