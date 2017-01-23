Woman killed, 2 critically wounded in Hammond shooting

A woman was killed and two other people were critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in northwest Indiana.

Someone called police from a home in the 1300 block of Truman Street in Hammond at 6:07 a.m., according to Hammond Police Lt. Richard Hoyda.

A woman, thought to be in her 30s, was found shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, Hoyda said.

A 36-year-old woman was also shot in the head and a 27-year-old man, who lives in the home, was shot in the neck, Hoyda said. Both were taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter is thought to be male, and the shooting happened at or near the home’s front door, Hoyda said.

Anyone with information should call Det. Lt. David Carter at (219) 852-2984 or (219) 852-2906.