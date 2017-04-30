Woman killed in I-294 crash early Sunday

A west suburban Hillside woman died in a crash early Sunday on I-294, authorities said.

At 2:22 a.m., Monique Robinson, 28, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet northbound on I-294 near milepost 13 when she lost control of the vehicle, struck the left wall and stopped in the center lane, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. A 35-year-old woman driving a 2005 Kia then struck the Chevrolet.

Robinson was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Kia was not injured.